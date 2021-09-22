Does anyone else feel like it's been raining for a while?
We're not quite done yet. The rain Wednesday was sort of a one-two punch. A cold front was passing through, bringing rain and cooler air. But the upper level low pressure shown below is becoming more impactful now that we are trying to pin down when the rain will end.
The cold front will sweep through and not cause too many issues. The low, though, is keeping the rain here a little bit longer. The low is also part of the reason the wind has been stronger over the last couple days.
Both the images above and below show how strong the wind is around this upper level low - the low sits in the U shape you see on these maps. In the jet stream level (the top level where we look for weather), the wind is blowing around 70 mph right over our communities. In the middle levels in the map below it's still 40-50 mph which is a pretty good pace.
In the lowest levels of the atmosphere, just a mile or so above our heads, the wind is still blowing around 40 mph which is why the breeze is so strong down here at the surface. The low will lift out of our area Thursday and definitely take the rain away with it by then. Our northeastern communities (the direction the low is headed) may still see a few light showers early Thursday morning, but many of our communities will start to dry out Wednesday night.
The wind will take a little longer to slow down, but it should be calmer by Friday.