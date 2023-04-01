What word would you use to describe the weather Saturday? Some version of windy, right? This was just the most recent version of strong wind interrupting an otherwise nice weather day.
The strongest wind gusts in our area topped out between 50 mph and 60 mph Saturday due to strong gradient winds behind the low pressure center and cold front that crossed through our area early in the morning.
This was one of the bigger wind events since the incredibly strong wind we saw at the beginning of March, so many of you have been asking how Saturday compared to March 3. The image below is what we posted after the March 3rd wind event showing the strongest gusts to be measured in our area.
Strong wind gusts are expected to be a factor again in storms late Tuesday through early Wednesday. We will continue to keep you updated on TV and on WDRB.com on that wind and storm potential as we get closer to its arrival.