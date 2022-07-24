Drought conditions across the area, especially in our Southern communities continue to wreak havoc on land. Some parts of our Kentucky counties are in a Severe Drought as we have continued to see little rainfall recently.
How short, exactly is Louisville on rainfall? For the month? The Summer? The year? Let's talk about the numbers..
Louisville to date (July 24th) for the month averages 2.96" of rain. So far this month to date, we've seen 1.97" of rain. So, just in the month of July, we're an inch short on rainfall, which is actually a lot of rain. The only reason we're even remotely close to average this month is because Louisville got over 3/4" of rain on July 18th. Today will be the 6th straight day now without rainfall in Louisville before midnight.
Louisville to date for the season can be a little more complicated. We're going to use, instead of astronomical summer, which started on June 21st, we're going to use Meteorological Summer, which started on June 1st. This is where you notice more of a drought, as we are fairly far behind the normal average of 7.23", but instead we're 2.5" behind.
In terms of Year-To-Date rainfall, we aren't running too far behind. Being 2.5" behind on rainfall in a month of in a season is much more impactful than being that far behind on an entire year. Our drought for our area hasn't been around for very long, but long enough to where you can see the impact of low rainfall on the month, and especially on the season. We will likely catch up a bit on this year to date rainfall by the end of the week.