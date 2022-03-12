Saturday was a cold day across Kentuckiana. Water in fountains froze, and the high temperature barely touched 30 in Louisville.
That level of cold is not normal for this time of year. It doesn't break any records, but high temperatures are supposed to be in the 50s this time of year.
In fact most communities around our area didn't even see 30 today, with temperatures topping out in the upper 20s instead.
And yet, even with all that cold, somehow the snow melted. I posted on my Facebook page this afternoon that roughly 40% of the snow at my house had already melted and received dozens of comments that even more had melted at y'alls houses across our area. But how does that work - if snow doesn't melt until it's warmer than 32º and we never saw that temperature today, how did all of that snow melt? It all comes down to solar radiation which is the light and energy we get from the sun. You probably noticed the snow directly in sunlight melted faster today than the snow in shade most of the day. While our air temperature never climbed above freezing, direct sunlight can warm the snow above it's current temperature or the air temperature because of that direct energy. That raises the temperature of the snow enough for it to melt. The other factor to consider is the sun angle. The sun is at its lowest angle relative to us through the winter months. Now as we transition into spring, the sun is rising higher in the sky each day creating a higher sun angle. The higher the sun angle, the more direct the sunlight is that reaches us. If this exact same situation had occurred in January, the snow would likely have taken a little longer to melt due to the lower sun angle. Since the solar radiation is more direct now from a higher sun angle in March, the snow is able to melt a bit faster.