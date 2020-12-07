After D-Day we came to realize how important the weather forecast is in combat situations. Years before that, though, the Weather Bureau (now the National Weather Service) stopped distributing forecasts in the interest of national security after the attack on Pearl Harbor. The weather in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, was forecast to have limited clouds and good visibility. The Pearl Harbor Visitors Bureau says, "It’s believed that the decision to attack on December 7th had plenty to do with the projected weather conditions." Sadly that good visibility made it easier for the Japanese bombers to find their targets.
Weather on this date in 1941 was similar to today in Seattle. Events the following day at Pearl Harbor changed weather reporting for a couple years. Note the disclaimer that appeared on weather maps less than two weeks later. Hard to imagine in today's age of instantaneous info. pic.twitter.com/YvqHQmOyok— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 6, 2019
This tweet was actually posted last year by the NWS office in Seattle, but it popped up on my feed today. If you look closely at the second image, it says:
NOTICE TO DAILY WEATHER MAP RECIPIENTS
Owing to the value of weather reports and forecasts to the enemy, the Weather Bureau, at the request of military authorities, has curtailed the publication of current weather data. However, special warnings of severe or dangerous weather conditions, such as storms and cold waves, will be given as wide dissemination as practicable, including radio broadcast. The Weather Bureau will resume regular service in whole or in part when such resumption may be accomplished without detriment to the national defense.
In accordance with the above policy the daily distribution of the Washington Weather Map has been discontinued. One week after date of issue a limited number of copies will be distributed for record, instruction and other purposes to a list of those who make written application to the Chief of the U.S. Weather Bureau. The applications should state in detail the proposed use of the map. Appropriate refunds will be made for unexpired subscriptions.
(signed) F.W. Reichelderfer
Chief, U.S. Weather Bureau.
That note appeared on forecast maps less than two weeks after the attack. The other image in that tweet is the national weather map for December 6, 1941 - the day before the attack. Since the maps were still produced (just not distributed), it's difficult to tell when regular distribution resumed. The maps created from December 18-26 include the note copied above or a small note saying "this map was not released until 7 days after above date."
Image Credit: the NOAA Central Library Data Imaging Project
I (Hannah) checked maps through the end of 1941 and early 1942 and couldn't find a note showing when normal distribution resumed. It's pretty amazing to think that widespread weather forecasts were withheld from the public in the interest of national security, a feat that would be impossible to pull off today.