As we get ready for our next rain event, I was curious how our rain totals stack up this year compared to normal and to the wettest year on record (2018).
As of Saturday, March 23rd, we have recorded 13.69" of precipitation at the Louisville airport this year. That is 4.23" above normal for this date! The average is 9.46" for this point in the year. Last year at this point we had seen 14.58", so we are less than an inch behind and expecting more rain this week.
Some places could see up to to an inch of rain between Sunday and Monday, but even that will likely not be enough to surpass where we were last year. By the end of the day Monday, the average rainfall climbs to 9.74" and the number from that same point last year jumps to 15.80" because we saw more than one inch of rain on March 24th last year.