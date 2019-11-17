Have you ever heard of the "Demon Star"? It sounds made up or something out of science fiction, but it does exists! And you can see it brightening and dimming on a very precise schedule.
Algol, or the Demon Star, is found in the Perseus constellation. Algol is actually two stars that orbit around one another and they are oriented in such a way, that from our perspective, the smaller star regularly passes in front of the larger, brighter one. This causes it to dim for about 10 hours at a time. This happens like clockwork, every 2 days, 20 hours, 49 minutes.
You can find tables of these "minima," as they're called, in lots of astronomy magazines and websites. A table for November is below! A minima just happens to be occurring...today (November 17th). Unfortunately, it will be rather cloudy later this evening, but another minima will be happening in about three days. That is on Wednesday and the weather looks to be cooperating then! And then two more times before the end of the month.
To observe Algol's eclipses, find the date and time of a predicted minimum and start observing about an hour or two before that time. Take a look about every half hour (binoculars are really useful for this). Over a few hours following the minimum, Algol will slowly brighten back to its normal state.
At its normal brightness, Algol appears about as bright as the nearby star Almach, while at its minimum, it dims to around the brightness of its neighbor Gorgonea Tertia. So these two stars provide a helpful way to compare Algol's brightness throughout the night as you observe.
You can watch this video to learn more about this star. Scroll forward to about a minute thirty into the video.