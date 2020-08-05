What would you do if forced to choose between exposing yourself to the coronavirus and exposing yourself to a weather disaster like a hurricane, a tornado, or a wildfire? Unfortunately that's a decision with no good option, but it's one many Americans have had to make this year.
Here's the back story: over the last few days, Isaias has done damage to many communities along the east coast of the United States. The torrential rain, flooding, and strong wind that come with a tropical system are bad enough, but Isaias also produced a lot of tornadoes, creating an even more dangerous situation. Normally when a hurricane is approaching landfall, evacuation orders are issued and shelters are opened. In this age of coronavirus, though, we are mindful of keeping our distance from others and not touching things touched by many other people. Can you keep 6 feet between yourself and everyone else at a shelter? Can you avoid touching high-touch surfaces? It would be difficult under the best of circumstances, but under the stress of a hurricane bearing down on your home and community, keeping up with coronavirus precautions may not be top of mind.
Top agencies with a vested interest in these situations are weighing in on what people should do when devastating weather threatens. The American Meteorological Society - a professional society for the weather, water, and climate enterprise - has issued two statements on the topic. In the spring they issued a statement on how to shelter from tornadoes in light of coronavirus, and just within the last week they have issued a similar statement on how to shelter from a hurricane. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have also issued statements with advice on what to do. Let's break down some of their suggestions:
First, tornadoes and hurricanes are on our minds here in Kentuckiana right now, but there are other disasters to consider. The Apple Fire in California reminds us people evacuate from wildfires to community shelters. Flooding can force residents into shelters if it's prolonged (not the same as flash flooding that recedes more quickly). Mudslides, winter weather, and extreme heat may also force some people to shelter depending on the situation. While it's easier to refer to one type of disaster in examples for the sake of brevity, this guidance has far-reaching implications.
Second, prepare ahead of time. Each of these four statements (linked above if you want to see them in full) first urges you to prepare well before the event arrives. We encourage you to do this for any disastrous weather event, but it's particularly important in the age of coronavirus. You might need to take different action now than you would have a year ago, or you might need to bring different materials with you when you evacuate. The time to make those decisions is now, before the threat arrives. If you are trying to figure out your plan while you are under the threat, it's too late. You won't make good decisions when your brain and body are dealing with that threat and stress.
So where is your safe place? That depends on the specific event from which you are sheltering. For a tornado, go to the lowest level of your home and the most interior room. Put as many walls between you and the storm as you can and stay away from windows and objects that can become flying debris. Take a pair of shoes with you and something to protect your head. From a wildfire or hurricane when evacuation orders are issued, follow the orders and use that information to find a shelter if needed. You can also go to a hotel outside the danger zone or stay with friends or family in a safe area. Some communities during tornado season chose not to open their community storm shelter, so have a backup plan if your "normal" plan includes a community shelter.
In the age of COVID-19, your normal shelter plan may be different. Find out if the shelter you plan to go to will be open and if they allow pets (as needed). If you go to a shelter, do not assume they will have all the sanitary items you need. Bring your own face mask, hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, etc. to help protect yourself, your family, and those around you. As you pack your sanitary equipment, don't forget the rest of your emergency kit. You should have enough supplies for at least three days for each person, infant, and animal with you. Here are some good things to include in an emergency kit, though this is not meant to be an exhaustive list. Consider what you would need if you had to evacuate your home for a few days:
- Water (enough for everyone with you)
- Non-perishable food
- Prescription medication and other prescribed necessities (contact lenses or glasses, blood sugar monitor, epinephrine injector, etc.)
- Supplies for your infant or pet (as needed)
- First aid kid
- Battery powered or hand-crank emergency radio (with extra batteries)
- Phone charger
Shelters may reach capacity sooner in an effort to allow everyone to remain socially distant. If you are not told to evacuate, consider sheltering in place at home or going away to stay with family or friends. If you are in an evacuation zone, keep in mind a few different shelters to which you can go if your first choice has already reached capacity. While sheltering with other people (in a community shelter or with friends), remember your coronavirus precautions. Stay 6 feet away from other people, and avoid touching surfaces when possible unless you have first sanitized the surface. Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face. Try not to congregate in large groups or large rooms; instead stay with your family or the people you came with and away from other families and individuals you don't know.
Third, and most importantly, you still need to take shelter from the weather event. Tornadoes can still kill people; that hasn't changed. Hurricanes, wildfires, and all the other threats discussed above can still do incredible damage, including loss of life. Take that threat seriously, and take shelter from the weather. The chance we would need to shelter like this from a hurricane here in Kentuckiana is incredibly slim, thank goodness. If you are traveling to a coastal area or have family that are exposed to these threats, talk about the plan. In the moment, the weather is an immediate threat to life.
We have an active hurricane season ahead. Remember, peak Atlantic hurricane activity usually occurs in September, so we still have a way to go.