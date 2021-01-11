It's pretty rare that states south of us here in Kentuckiana get more snow than we do, but that's exactly what happened Sunday and Monday. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings were issued for parts of Mississippi and Alabama Monday morning with accumulating snow in the forecast. Keep in mind these states don't have the same resources we do to salt roads or plow snow, so any accumulation really can cripple communities. 

1.jpg

It's not just the fact that snow fell that is noteworthy - it's how much snow fell:

4.4" Waco, Texas on Sunday - the most snow at one time since January 13, 1982 when 6" of snow fell. That's nearly 40 years!!

1.3" at the Austin Bergstrom site in Austin, Texas - a daily record. Before this year, the most snow Austin had seen on January 10 was a trace, less than 1/10th of an inch. 

2.0" Shreveport, Louisiana Sunday- the last time they saw that much snow at once was in 2015 when 3.1" of snow fell on February 25.

0.8" in Jackson, Mississippi Sunday night - a daily record. That means January 10 has never seen that much snow before in Jackson. More snow fell in Mississippi Monday morning, too, but those totals are not official until this evening. 

So many of the locations that saw more than a couple inches of snow don't have readily accessible past snowfall data because measurable snow happens so infrequently. 

2.jpg