It's pretty rare that states south of us here in Kentuckiana get more snow than we do, but that's exactly what happened Sunday and Monday. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings were issued for parts of Mississippi and Alabama Monday morning with accumulating snow in the forecast. Keep in mind these states don't have the same resources we do to salt roads or plow snow, so any accumulation really can cripple communities.
It's not just the fact that snow fell that is noteworthy - it's how much snow fell:
4.4" Waco, Texas on Sunday - the most snow at one time since January 13, 1982 when 6" of snow fell. That's nearly 40 years!!
Snow day in Waco! This pic was taken this morning and it came down most of the afternoon. So beautiful! pic.twitter.com/mgbN8SDe7E— PeggyR65 (@PeggyR65) January 10, 2021
1.3" at the Austin Bergstrom site in Austin, Texas - a daily record. Before this year, the most snow Austin had seen on January 10 was a trace, less than 1/10th of an inch.
Snow in Texas!! 🌨❄️☃️ #AustinBlizzard #AustinSnow #TexasSnow #TexasSnowDay #SnowDay #AustinSnowDay #ATX #ATXsnow @KVUE @KXAN_Weather @weatherchannel @GonzalesKristie pic.twitter.com/jXsKggZbEh— Steph Lynn Robinson (@CuteLittleVoice) January 11, 2021
2.0" Shreveport, Louisiana Sunday- the last time they saw that much snow at once was in 2015 when 3.1" of snow fell on February 25.
Much of the area woke up to a winter wonderland this morning. Get your pictures soon as the heavy wet snow is falling off the trees. Here is a shot from our office where we officially had 2.4 inches of snowfall accumulation. #ARwx #LAwx #OKwx #TXwx pic.twitter.com/gdvy7SLOlO— NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) January 11, 2021
0.8" in Jackson, Mississippi Sunday night - a daily record. That means January 10 has never seen that much snow before in Jackson. More snow fell in Mississippi Monday morning, too, but those totals are not official until this evening.
Folks are waking up to a nice coating of snow in South Jackson this morning!! ❄️ Hinds County is reporting multiple roads & bridges are icy/slushy, so please stay home & stay safe! 📷: Darryl Terry @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/FCJc89zxqf— Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) January 11, 2021
So many of the locations that saw more than a couple inches of snow don't have readily accessible past snowfall data because measurable snow happens so infrequently.