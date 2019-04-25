It was soggy overnight for the northern half of our viewing area with some locations picking up over an inch of rain. As we discussed in the blog yesterday, along and south of the Parkways, have stayed bone dry.
Additional showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. Just like the last two days, there could be some stronger storms and even isolated severe storms. Any storm could have gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and small hail. A brief spin-up is also not off the table.
Glimmer will be impacted by showers and storms as the coverage becomes more widespread. It does look like there will be pockets of dry time. However, there will also be lightning in these storms. That is a concern for an outdoor event and could result in Glimmer being cancelled.
Scroll through the images of Advancetrak below to get an idea of storm coverage this evening and late tonight.
The conditions will be improving for other balloon events on Friday and Saturday, but it doesn't necessary mean they will be a go. This is especially true for the Great Balloon Rush Hour Race tomorrow morning. Rain will be exiting, but it will still be cloudy and breezy.
There is certain criteria that must be met in order for balloons to fly. Tomorrow morning our ceiling heights will be around 1500 feet, which is the bare minimum height for them to fly. Additionally, our wind gusts at the surface look to be around 20 kts around sunrise. That is about 10 knots too fast.
However, later events like Glow and the Great Balloon Race on Saturday morning look much better! We will see decreasing clouds through the day on Friday with cooler temperatures. The main concern will be continued breezy conditions on Saturday morning. For the latest be sure to join Marc and Rick on WDRB News this evening.