The past few days have felt more like Summer and we are now on day 5 in a row without measurable rainfall in our area. Luckily, rain chances will be increasing some in the coming days, but temperatures won't really be changing all too much.
Today we have a high pressure that is centered to our Southeast that is helping to keep us dry and see a good amount of sunshine, meanwhile it is also helping to pump in more heat and humidity from the Southwest. What you'll also notice is the front off to the North and the low pressure to our Northwest. We'll see this low move toward our area heading over the next couple days and increase our rain chances.
Tuesday
Tuesday's isn't very impressive or widespread at all, but some communities have a chance of seeing a couple downpours through the afternoon and into the evening time.
You'll notice most areas do stay dry tomorrow, however a couple showers do pop-up starting during the heat of the afternoon.
Humidity will still be the main factor for the weather on Tuesday with dewpoints still in the upper 60s and in some places over 70, so even if you don't see rain, it still isn't going to be all that pleasant outside. We'll also start to see the atmospheric smoke above us move on out heading into Tuesday as well.
Wednesday
Wednesday is by far the day with the best rain chance so far this week as a cold front will be approaching our area from the Northwest starting early on Wednesday morning.
The front will continue pushing throuhg the area into the afternoon, providing some widespread rainfall for a good portion of the area.
Heavy rainfall will be possible with these showers and storms along this front, but it looks like that by the early evening, the majority of the showers and storms have moved on down to the Southeast, leaving the area mostly dry for the overnight hours.
We won't be getting a ton of rain from this front across the board, but model data is hinting at some localized areas possoibly receiving up to an inch or so of rain by the time we get to Thursday.
Heat Here To Stay
It doesn't really look like the heat and humidity are going anywhere anytime soon either. The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook has our area and much of this region of the United States seeing an 80% or better of seeing above average temperatures over the next 10 days.
Don't lose hope just yet if you're sick of Summer, fall is now only 9 days away on September 22nd! Hopefully we will see more Fall-like temperatures heading into the first official week of Fall!