It's the last weekend of the Kentucky State Fair! In perfect state fair fashion, get ready for a hot and humid afternoon.
Humidity has been on the increase the past couple of days and we're starting off the day already with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s across the area. Typically the general rule is any dewpoint over 65 is sticky to a person.
Expect a good amount of sunshine this afternoon as well, with a little bit of shade relief behind some clouds that will billow up a bit later today. Temperatures climb into the low 90s for highs today, but when you factor in the high humidity, it will actually feel like the mid to upper 90s.
The very last day of the state fair looks a lot the same. Humidity hasn't really gone anywhere and will continue to be fairly high through the day on Sunday. With winds coming more out of the South on Sunday, our low-level moisture content will increase, and that leads to a small rain chance on Sunday afternoon, really only around a 20% chance.
With that being said, since we are still mostly dry through Sunday and have a Southerly component to our wind direction, expect more heat with highs a tad warmer possibly that our Saturday.
Our best rain chances this week don't arrive until Monday and heading into the first half of the day on Tuesday as our next cold front approaches our area. Luckily we will finally get heat and humidity relief behind that later next week.
All in all, if you're heading to the fair today, be sure to drink plenty of water if you plan on being outside for most of the day, but the good news, is that you'll likely remain completely dry while at the Fairgrounds!