ONE MORE WINNER:
Today (Thursday) is another winner! Plenty of sunshine, slightly warmer temps and not humid! Try to get outside and enjoy the lovely weather today because changes are coming!
HUMIDITY SURGES:
Humidity/dew points remain low today. It will be very comfy with dew points in the mid to upper 50s. By tomorrow, it will feel very sticky and humid again. Dew points will jump right back up to the mid/upper 60s in just one day!
STORMS RETURN:
Storms have been staying to our SE for the last few days, but moisture from the Gulf will be pushed northward into the Ohio River Valley along with an upper level low this weekend. This will bring showers and storms farther north on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the highest chance is along and south of the river, in our KY communities. On Saturday, storms spread across more locations in Kentuckiana, including southern Indiana. Saturday is our best chance to pick up some rain. Scattered storms will also continue on Sunday.
Storms during Friday, Saturday and Sunday are most likely during the afternoon and evening. Main threats will be downpours, lightning and brief gusty winds.