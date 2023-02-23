The National Hurricane Center is extending their tropical outlooks. Right now the NHC issues Tropical Weather Outlooks two days out and five days out (pictured below). Starting this hurricane season, those outlooks will now be issued two days out and seven days out. Nothing will change with the two day outlook, but starting around May 15th, the "extended" outlook will look at disturbances in the tropics seven days in the future instead of five.
These Tropical Weather Outlooks are meant to highlight areas of potential cyclone development to give interested parties an early heads up before a tropical storm or hurricane has even come together. The National Hurricane Center says these outlooks "discuss significant areas of disturbed weather" and provide "probabilities of tropical cyclone formation for these disturbances." Below is an example of one of these maps during an active part of last hurricane season for reference:
In addition to highlighting areas of potential development, these outlooks show a probability of how likely that disturbance is to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 2 or 5 days, soon to be the next 2 or 7 days. They also come with a discussion of what the atmosphere is doing to better inform users of that probability of formation. For example, if the disturbance is in a high shear environment, the probability of development is low and the discussion shares that the environment contains a high amount of wind shear, likely to shred the disturbance apart before it forms.
The change will start in the 2023 hurricane season. The 2022 hurricane season also saw a change to NHC messaging when the Hurricane Center started issuing daily updates in mid-May instead of the first of June. Climatologically hurricane season starts June 1, but the last several years have seen organized tropical activity begin before that date, so the NHC has started issuing regular discussions earlier to account for the earlier activity. That will continue for the 2023 season.