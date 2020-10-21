Meet the most recent hurricane in our record-setting season, Epsilon. Epsilon has rapidly intensified and will continue to develop Wednesday night. It's also a very photogenic hurricane spiraling out in the Atlantic.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Epsilon is a category 2 hurricane. The most recent update from the National Hurricane Center says, "An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft found that Hurricane Epsilon is significantly stronger than was previously analyzed." That same discussion warns that Epsilon could continue to strengthen Wednesday night, potentially to a category 3 storm.
At this point the center of the hurricane is forecast to stay east of Bermuda, but tropical storm force winds are expected there. Other than Bermuda, this storm doesn't pose a threat to land. It will move slowly past the island over the next few days before quickly getting pushed northeast by an incoming cold front at the end of the weekend.
To keep you updated on this unusually active season, this is the fifth storm named using the Greek alphabet. That's after we made it through the pre-determined alphabetical list of names! In 2005 we got all the way through "zeta" which is the farthest we've made it through this list in recorded tropical history.
Official hurricane season goes through the end of November, so we still have more than a month to go. Statistically activity drops off a bit in the last month of the season, but we still have lots of time for tropical activity.