Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Padre Island, Texas, around 6 PM (Eastern) Saturday as a category 1 hurricane. 

It continued to strengthen all the way up until it made landfall. The maximum sustained wind speed climbed to 90 mph with gusts up to 115 mph.

Tides rise at Bob Hall Pier as Hurricane Hanna approaches land in Corpus Christi, Texas on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Hanna has been upgraded to a hurricane and is moving toward Texas, which has been dealing with a surge of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning that Hanna's maximum sustained winds had increased and that it was expected to make landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
 

That is just shy of being upgraded to a category 2 hurricane. When maximum sustained wind speed reaches 96 mph, the storm becomes a category 2.

As Hanna moves inland, it will weaken very quickly. That's why the forecast track only goes out about a day and a half, because there won't be much to track after that point. 

The storm is bringing several feet of storm surge and strong wind to parts of the south Texas coastline and will drop heavy rain as it moves into Mexico. 

