Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Padre Island, Texas, around 6 PM (Eastern) Saturday as a category 1 hurricane.
It continued to strengthen all the way up until it made landfall. The maximum sustained wind speed climbed to 90 mph with gusts up to 115 mph.
That is just shy of being upgraded to a category 2 hurricane. When maximum sustained wind speed reaches 96 mph, the storm becomes a category 2.
As Hanna moves inland, it will weaken very quickly. That's why the forecast track only goes out about a day and a half, because there won't be much to track after that point.
The storm is bringing several feet of storm surge and strong wind to parts of the south Texas coastline and will drop heavy rain as it moves into Mexico.