Hurricane Ian has continued to rapidly strengthen overnight and all morning long as it moves over warm ocean water, something that tropical systems use like jet fuel.
Ian reached maximum sustained winds of 155mph at 7am this morning, making it a high-end Category 4 hurricane and nearly a Category 5 hurricane. At this point, it doesn't really matter if Ian will go down officially as a Category 4 or 5 because with winds this strong, at this point the amount of catastrophic damage will be the same either way.
Ian has continued to shift East over the past few days and will make landfall in Southwest Florida close to the Fort Meyers area more than likely by this afternoon. Hurricane warnings go as far inland as Orlando and nearly the entire state other than the panhandle is under at least a Tropical Storm warning.
Not only do residents of Florida have to be concerned with the extreme winds of 155mph and gusting winds of 190mph approaching land, but they also are going to have to deal with the potential for catastrophic storm surge.
Storm surge expected across the coast of Florida at its worst is forecasted to be 12-168ft near the Fort Meyers area. That's over 1 1/2 stories tall!
Combined with the catastrophic and deadly storm surge, a crazy about of rainfall is also expected throughout the entire state of Florida. Some areas can even expect 15"+ of rain from Ian.
Historic Aspect
In terms of the history of hurricanes this strong, only 4 hurricanes on record have made landfall in the continental United States with maximum winds of 155mph+. Those storms include Hurricane Michael, (Cat 5-160mph-2018), Andrew (Cat 5-165mph-1992), Camille (Cat 5-175mph-1969), and the Labor Day hurricane (Cat 5-185mph-1935).
When all said and done, Ian will likely go down as one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the continental US.