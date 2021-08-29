Ida made landfall Sunday at 11:55 AM local time as a strong category 4 hurricane. First landfall happened near Port Fourchon in southeastern Louisiana when maximum sustained winds were estimated to be 150 mph and the minimum central pressure was last reported as 930 mb. At that time the highest storm surge was 6-7 feet along the Louisiana coastline.
Now Ida is moving inland. When a hurricane makes landfall, you can generally depend on two things happening. One the storm slows down. Friction with the land slows forward progress of the storm. That means strong wind and heavy rain are being dumped on the same spots for longer durations. As of the 5 PM Eastern updated from the National Hurricane Center, Ida is moving northwest at 10 mph.
The second thing that happens is the storm begins to weaken. Every storm is different, so how quickly it weakens is always different, but Ida is not weakening as fast as was expected. Four hours after making landfall it is still a category 4 hurricane. Maximum sustained wind speeds are only down to 130 mph, and the minimum central pressure has only climbed to 938 mb.
Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast are still bearing the brunt of this storm on the sixteenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina making landfall in this same region. As the storm continues to slow its forward progress, we will have to wait a day or two to learn the extent of the damage it has caused. For now the people who stayed in these evacuation zones are stuck where they are.
The latest forecast track from the NHC (issued at 5 PM Eastern) does not show Ida weakening to a tropical storm until 1 PM Central Monday. That means the storm is forecast to stay a hurricane through tomorrow morning.