It is looking increasingly likely that Hurricane Ida will be making its way toward our area, or the remnants of Ida, by the time we get to the middle of next week. First, Ida is still strengthening rapidly in the Gulf of Mexico. Ida is expected to continue strengthening up to landfall and potentially make landfall on the Louisiana coastline as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday.
This could potentially bring catastrophic damage to portions of the Louisiana coastline, 16 years to date since Hurricane Katrina made landfall.
What you'll notice is after it makes landfall, Ida begins to take an Eastward turn off to the North, toward our area. We'll begin to see the impacts of Ida likely beginning on Tuesday.
Ida will be pushing Northward against a cold front sinking through the area and the center of circulation is expected to pass not far to our South. This is is going to likely bring widespread showers and storms to the area throughout Tuesday afternoon and through most of the day on Wednesday.
Notice that although Ida will likely just be a remnant low by the time it makes it closer to our area, winds will still be pretty breezy.
How much rain are we talking? Early model guidance that is showing the center of circulation not far to our South is showing between 2-5" of rain across the area with some localized heavier amounts, depending on exactly where Ida ends up going.
Heat Relief
Not only is Ida going to bring us some much needed rain, but Ida will also provide cooler temperatures heading into next week and the end of next week. Model data is hinting at highs in the low 80s with the rain through Wednesday and Thursday.
As Ida moves off to the East, it is taking a lot of moisture along with it and should end up clearing us out and making it feel less humid with below average temperatures heading toward next weekend.