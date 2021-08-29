Hurricane Ida is making its historic landfall today in Louisiana and will cause major damage along the Louisiana coastline as the strongest hurricane so far this year after rapid intensification overnight.
Ida's path after landfall will include our area heading over the coming days on Tuesday and part of Wednesday as well. We're looking at some much needed rainfall on deck heading into the midweek.
The center of low pressure of Ida will be moving just to our South, but we will still end up receiving widespread rainfall across much of the area starting on Tuesday.
The remnants of Ida will continue to push off to the Northeast, Latest model data has most of the rain staying South of the river, and seeing the heaviest rain further down into our Southern Kentucky counties.
The remnants of Ida will be leaving the area on Wednesday, but model data is trending that it could leave by afternoon and we could end up dry by late Wednesday afternoon/evening.
The latest rends have our Kentucky counties seeing the most rainfall, between 2-4" of rain possible, with smaller amounts further to the North.
Winds, although not nearly as strong as Louisiana will be experiencing from Ida, will be gusty at times, potentially up to 35mph wind gusts.
This of course will impact our temperatures as well. After seeing the past week in the 90s with close to record heat, we're going to dip down big time back to the low 80s because of Ida.
We'll keep you updated on Ida's path and the potential rainfall amounts we could see from Ida later this week.