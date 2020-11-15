Hurricane Iota is developing into a dangerous storm tonight and is headed for central America. As of the 7 PM (Eastern) update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Iota is a category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.
As Iota continues its track toward central America, it is expected to rapidly intensify over the next day or two. This storm is on a track through incredibly warm ocean water in the Caribbean. The pink color below tells us sea surface temperatures in that region are 85º-95º right now. Warm ocean water is like gasoline to hurricanes. This, and very limited wind shear, will allow Iota to continue strengthening until it makes landfall.
There is also plenty of moist air in the atmosphere for this hurricane to consume. The image below is water vapor satellite imagery looking at moisture content in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. The brown/orange color is dry air and the purples and whites show moist air. There's plenty of moist air surrounding the hurricane right now. If the hurricane ingests dry air, that will weaken it, but there doesn't seem to be much dry air around the storm yet.
The most terrible part of this storm is where it's headed - right where Hurricane Eta devastated Central America just a few weeks ago. The blue line with dots in it in the image below is the actual track Hurricane Eta took through Nicaragua and Honduras. The red line is the forecast track for Hurricane Iota; the cone shows the uncertainty with the forecast track.
Hurricane Iota is headed for the same communities Hurricane Eta already devastated. Scroll through the images in the slideshow below to see some of that damage after Hurricane Eta passed through this region.
A man walks in knee-deep floodwaters carrying belongings in San Manuel, Honduras, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Eta weakened from the Category 4 hurricane to a tropical storm after lashing the Caribbean coast for much of Tuesday, its floodwaters isolating already remote communities and setting off deadly landslides. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)
A resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. As the remnants of Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)
Residents traveling in the bed of a pickup truck wait on a road blocked by debris brought on by a landslide in the aftermath of Hurricane Eta, in Purulha, northern Guatemala Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. As the remnants of Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
A road is blocked by a landslide in Purulha, northern Guatemala Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. As the remnants of Hurricane Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy)
A child floats on an inner tube in a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Eta, in Planeta, Honduras, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. As the remnants of Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)
A barefooted woman makes her way around debris brought on by a landslide on a road blocking traffic, in the aftermath of Hurricane Eta, in Purulha, northern Guatemala Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. As the remnants of Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Members of search and recovery teams search for survivors in the debris of a massive, rain-fueled landslide in the village of Queja, in Guatemala, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. (Esteban Biba/Pool Photo via AP)
Police officers stand guard at the area where a plane that crashed in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. A plane crashed after taking off from Guatemala City's La Aurora Airport with humanitarian aid to the areas affected by the ETA storm. At least one person died in the accident, firefighters reported. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Hurricane Iota (the one active right now) is expected to continue strengthening until it makes landfall; it will be a major hurricane when it does. The track below shows Iota strengthening to a category 4 storm Monday before making landfall late in the day Monday.
When Iota makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center warns up to 30 inches of rainfall will be possible through northern Nicaragua into northern Honduras. That heavy rainfall will lead to flooding and more mudslides in the area. Another threat to consider is the wind. NHC says, "potentially catastrophic wind damage is expected where Iota's eyewall moves onshore..."
One of the main threats when Hurricane Iota makes landfall will be storm surge. This is the ocean water that is being pushed on shore by the wind from the hurricane; this is different than the heavy rain which will cause flooding. NHC warns of storm surge up to 10-15 feet in some places; the image below shows what kind of impact that level of storm surge can have on structures.
Hurricane Iota will be a major hurricane at landfall causing significant, catastrophic impacts to a population still literally picking up the pieces after the last major hurricane devastated their communities less than two weeks ago.