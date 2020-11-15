Hurricane Iota is developing into a dangerous storm tonight and is headed for central America. As of the 7 PM (Eastern) update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Iota is a category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. 

As Iota continues its track toward central America, it is expected to rapidly intensify over the next day or two. This storm is on a track through incredibly warm ocean water in the Caribbean. The pink color below tells us sea surface temperatures in that region are 85º-95º right now. Warm ocean water is like gasoline to hurricanes. This, and very limited wind shear, will allow Iota to continue strengthening until it makes landfall. 

There is also plenty of moist air in the atmosphere for this hurricane to consume. The image below is water vapor satellite imagery looking at moisture content in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. The brown/orange color is dry air and the purples and whites show moist air. There's plenty of moist air surrounding the hurricane right now. If the hurricane ingests dry air, that will weaken it, but there doesn't seem to be much dry air around the storm yet. 

The most terrible part of this storm is where it's headed - right where Hurricane Eta devastated Central America just a few weeks ago. The blue line with dots in it in the image below is the actual track Hurricane Eta took through Nicaragua and Honduras. The red line is the forecast track for Hurricane Iota; the cone shows the uncertainty with the forecast track. 

Hurricane Iota is headed for the same communities Hurricane Eta already devastated. Scroll through the images in the slideshow below to see some of that damage after Hurricane Eta passed through this region. 

Hurricane Iota (the one active right now) is expected to continue strengthening until it makes landfall; it will be a major hurricane when it does. The track below shows Iota strengthening to a category 4 storm Monday before making landfall late in the day Monday. 

When Iota makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center warns up to 30 inches of rainfall will be possible through northern Nicaragua into northern Honduras. That heavy rainfall will lead to flooding and more mudslides in the area. Another threat to consider is the wind. NHC says, "potentially catastrophic wind damage is expected where Iota's eyewall moves onshore..."

One of the main threats when Hurricane Iota makes landfall will be storm surge. This is the ocean water that is being pushed on shore by the wind from the hurricane; this is different than the heavy rain which will cause flooding. NHC warns of storm surge up to 10-15 feet in some places; the image below shows what kind of impact that level of storm surge can have on structures. 

Hurricane Iota will be a major hurricane at landfall causing significant, catastrophic impacts to a population still literally picking up the pieces after the last major hurricane devastated their communities less than two weeks ago. 

