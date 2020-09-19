For the second time ever, we are now using the Greek Alphabet to name storms in the Atlantic. It happened once before in 2005. It has already been a historic and record breaking season and we could break more records in the weeks to come. For example, we made it as far as Zeta in 2005. If we get to Eta that will be a new record.
We use the Greek alphabet in active years when more than twenty-one named tropical cyclones occur in the Atlantic basin in one season. A few letters are skipped in the standard list, because there are not enough names that start with them (like y and x). This naming convention has been established by the World Meteorological Organization Tropical Cyclone Programme.
Friday was a busy day! Three storms were named yesterday and that has not happened since the late 1800s! During that time, we finished the "standard" Atlantic 2020 list of names (see above) when Wilfred formed in the eastern Atlantic. Shortly thereafter, Alpha (the first name of the Greek alphabet) was given to a storm near Portugal. By the afternoon, Tropical Storm Beta formed in the Gulf of Mexico. The name Gamma will be up next if needed.
According to @WMO Hurricane Committee, the letter in the Greek Alphabet would not be retired. Instead, the storm would be included in the list of retired names with the year of occurrence and other details. The letter itself would continue to be available for use in the future. https://t.co/U5lJqN8nnW— National Weather Service (@NWS) September 18, 2020