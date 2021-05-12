This week is known as Hurricane Preparedness Week. Even though here in Kentuckiana we don't deal with Hurricanes at landfall, many people in the community travel to beach destinations across the Eastern seaboard and the Gulf Coast during the summer and early fall months. The goal of Hurricane Preparedness week is to determine your personal hurricane risk, find out if you are staying in a hurricane evacuation zone during vacation, and have a list of items to replenish hurricane emergency supplies and start thinking about how you will prepare for the coming hurricane season.
Hurricane Season
The Atlantic Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th every year, while the Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15th to November 30th. The Atlantic basin includes the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico. The Eastern Pacific basin extends to 140°W. That being said, there is now talk from NOAA of starting the Atlantic hurricane season early, starting on May 15th. These changes will be discussed and debated with the World Meteorological Organization over the next year.
Just because hurricane season doesn't begin until June 1st, doesn't mean Hurricanes aren't possible before that date. This is in fact why the discussion of moving the Atlantic hurricane season to May 15th has been discussed. Since 2000 alone, there have been 11 named storm systems that have formed before June 1st. Just last year, Tropical Storms Arthur and Bertha began in the month of May before Cristobal formed on June 1st.
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Names
Hurricane Hazards
While hurricanes pose the greatest threat to life and property, tropical storms and tropical depressions also can be devastating. The primary hazards from tropical cyclones (which include tropical depressions, tropical storms, and hurricanes) are storm surge flooding, inland flooding from heavy rains, destructive winds, tornadoes, and high surf and rip currents.
- Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water generated by a storm's winds. This hazard is historically the leading cause of hurricane related deaths in the United States. Storm surge and large battering waves can result in large loss of life and cause massive destruction along the coast.
- Storm surge can travel several miles inland, especially along bays, rivers, and estuaries.
- Flooding from heavy rains is the second leading cause of fatalities from landfalling tropical cyclones. Widespread torrential rains associated with these storms often cause flooding hundreds of miles inland. This flooding can persist for several days after a storm has dissipated.
- Winds from a hurricane can destroy buildings and manufactured homes. Signs, roofing material, and other items left outside can become flying missiles during hurricanes.
- Tornadoes can accompany landfalling tropical cyclones. These tornadoes typically occur in rain bands well away from the center of the storm.
- Dangerous waves produced by a tropical cyclone's strong winds can pose a significant hazard to coastal residents and mariners. These waves can cause deadly rip currents, significant beach erosion, and damage to structures along the coastline, even when the storm is more than a 1,000 miles offshore.
Determine Your Risk
Find out today what types of wind and water hazards could happen where you live or are visiting, and then start preparing how to handle them. Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem. Their impacts can be felt hundreds of miles inland, and significant impacts can occur without it being a major hurricane.
Develop An Evacuation Plan
The first thing you need to do is find out if you live or are staying in a hurricane evacuation zone. If you do, now is the time to begin planning where you would go and how you would get there. You do not need to travel hundreds of miles, but have multiple options. Your destination could be a friend or relative who doesn’t live in an evacuation zone. If you live or are staying in a well-built home outside the evacuation zone, your safest place may be to remain there. Be sure to account for your pets in your plan. As hurricane season approaches, listen to local officials on questions related to how you may need to adjust any evacuation plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from the CDC and your local officials.
Assemble Disaster Supplies
You’re going to need supplies not just to get through the storm but for the potentially lengthy and unpleasant aftermath. Have enough non-perishable food, water and medicine to last each person in your family a minimum of three days. Electricity and water could be out for at least that long. You’ll need extra cash, a battery-powered radio and flashlights. You may need a portable crank or solar-powered USB charger for your cell phones.
If you need to go to a public shelter, the CDC recommends bringing items that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, bar or liquid soap, disinfectant wipes (if available) and two masks for each person. (Children under two years old and people having trouble breathing should not wear face coverings.)
Get An Insurance Checkup
If you own a property on the coast, call your insurance company or agent and ask for an insurance check-up to make sure you have enough homeowners insurance to repair or even replace your property. Don’t forget coverage for your car or boat if you have one. Remember, standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flooding. Whether you’re a homeowner or renter, you’ll need a separate policy for it, and it’s available through your company, agent or the National Flood Insurance Program at floodsmart.gov. Act now as flood insurance requires a 30-day waiting period.
- FLASH Insurance Guide: If Disaster Strikes, Will You Be Covered?
- Find available coverage at floodsmart.gov
Strengthen Your Home
If you plan to ride out the storm in your home or where you are staying, make sure it is in good repair and up to local hurricane building code specifications. Many retrofits are not as costly or time consuming as you may think. Have the proper plywood, steel or aluminum panels to board up the windows and doors. Remember, the garage door is the most vulnerable part of the home, so it must be able to withstand the winds.
- FLASH: How-To Videos
- Protect Your Home From Flooding Video (English/Spanish)
Help Your Neighbors
Many Americans rely on their neighbors after a disaster, but there are also many ways you can help your neighbors before a hurricane approaches. Learn about all the different actions you and your neighbors can take to prepare and recover from the hazards associated with hurricanes. Start the conversation now with these Neighbor Helping Neighbor strategies but remember you may need to adjust your preparedness plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from the CDC and your local officials.
Complete A Written Plan
The time to prepare for a hurricane is before the season begins, when you have the time and are not under pressure. If you wait until a hurricane is on your doorstep, the odds are that you will be under duress and will make the wrong decisions. Take the time now to write down your hurricane plan. Know who issues evacuation orders for the area you are traveling to, determine locations on where you will ride out the storm, and start to get your supplies now. Being prepared before a hurricane threatens makes you resilient to the hurricane impacts of wind and water. It will mean the difference between being a hurricane victim or a hurricane survivor.
When looking at forecasts for an approaching hurricane, be sure to use reliable sources. Rely on official National Weather Service forecasts and well-established media partners in the Weather Enterprise. Make sure to be cautious of sensational headlines and instead look for a reliable source to determine a storms potential impacts. Have multiple ways to receive evacuation orders and lifesaving warnings. The National Hurricane Center, or the NHC is made of hurricane specialists that use a variety of data to make the most accurate forecast possible and are the most reliable source when tracking an oncoming hurricane.