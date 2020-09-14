Sally has now strengthened to a hurricane and continues to develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico. It will strengthen in the next 24 hours before making landfall as a hurricane (like a category 2).
Sally is expected to make landfall late Tuesday. The exact position is still questionable because of how the storm is "meandering" now. Look at the image below to see the kinks in the path it has taken so far as it slowly crosses the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall at this point looks most likely in southeastern Louisiana or Mississippi. Hurricane Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings now cover the Gulf coast from Louisiana through Mississippi and Alabama and into the Florida panhandle.
Destructive wind, dangerous storm surge, flooding, intense rain, and isolated tornadoes are all expected as Sally makes landfall. Rain and flooding are expected to be so bad because of how slowly the storm is moving. To put this in perspective, 6-7 mph is about how fast a person will run for exercise. If it moves faster it will spread the same amount of rain out over a larger area, but because it's moving more slowly it will dump all that rain over a smaller area. The Weather Prediction Center even issued a High Risk for flash flooding tomorrow; these High risks are fairly rare.
In the bigger picture, there are five named storms in the Atlantic right now which is incredibly unusual. There's only one more name left on our list for this season. Those names are determined years in advance, and we don't add to them when we exhaust the list. After we use the "W" name, we will start naming storms using the letters of the Greek alphabet.
The remnants of Sally shouldn't affect us here in Kentuckiana. A cold front will be sweeping in from the west, blocking the remnants from moving through our area.