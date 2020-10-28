Hurricane Zeta was upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon with wind speeds up to 100 mph. It will make landfall Wednesday afternoon in Louisiana as a category 2 storm before moving into Mississippi.
After the hurricane moves on shore, it will pick up speed very quickly. That means the strong wind and rain will move farther inland than they would with a slower moving storm.
Tropical Storm force winds are expected to extend through central Alabama. In fact a Tropical Storm Warning extended all the way through northern Georgia into North Carolina!
Wind is the main threat, especially near the coast. Strong, damaging wind gusts can lead to widespread power outages and damage as the storm moves inland. As the storm makes landfall, the potential for tornadoes will be higher, too. Storm surge is another threat to consider. Surge may be as high as 9 feet along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Below are images from the Associated Press of preparations being made in New Orleans and of some of the damage this storm caused in Mexico. Marc and Rick will keep you updated tonight if the track shifts at all as the storm moves further inland.