Hurricane Zeta was upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon with wind speeds up to 100 mph. It will make landfall Wednesday afternoon in Louisiana as a category 2 storm before moving into Mississippi. 

Screen Shot 2020-10-28 at 2.08.21 PM.png

After the hurricane moves on shore, it will pick up speed very quickly. That means the strong wind and rain will move farther inland than they would with a slower moving storm.

Screen Shot 2020-10-28 at 3.05.50 PM.png

Tropical Storm force winds are expected to extend through central Alabama. In fact a Tropical Storm Warning extended all the way through northern Georgia into North Carolina!

Screen Shot 2020-10-28 at 3.06.35 PM.png

Wind is the main threat, especially near the coast. Strong, damaging wind gusts can lead to widespread power outages and damage as the storm moves inland. As the storm makes landfall, the potential for tornadoes will be higher, too. Storm surge is another threat to consider. Surge may be as high as 9 feet along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. 

Screen Shot 2020-10-28 at 3.08.55 PM.png

Below are images from the Associated Press of preparations being made in New Orleans and of some of the damage this storm caused in Mexico. Marc and Rick will keep you updated tonight if the track shifts at all as the storm moves further inland. 

HURRICANE ZETA PREPS NOLA - AP - 10-28-2020 2.jpeg
Workers close a floodwall gate on Hwy 39 in Poydras, La., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall this afternoon as a category 2 storm. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
 
HURRICANE ZETA - MEXICO - AP 10-27-2020 2.jpeg
Clouds gather over Playa Gaviota Azul as Tropical Storm Zeta approaches Cancun, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico's resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)
 
HURRICANE ZETA - MEXICO - AP 10-27-2020.jpeg

Palm trees are buffeted by the winds of Hurricane Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, early Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Zeta is leaving Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on a path that could hit New Orleans Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Tomas Stargardter)

 