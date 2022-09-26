As of this morning, Ian has been upgraded by the National Hurricane Center to a Hurricane. Convection around the eye wall of the storm this morning is a key sign that Ian is about to undergo rapid intensification over the next couple of days as it churns through the Caribbean and eventually into the Gulf of Mexico.
As of this morning, Ian is forecasted to strengthen into a major category 4 hurricane by tomorrow afternoon. Keep in mind, category 4 hurricanes have winds that range from 131-155mph.
What you'll notice in that picture above however, is that the NHC is forecasting Ian to begin to weaken as it approaches the coast of Florida by the end of the week. This is because Ian looks like it is going to have to not only battle some dry air, but more importantly a lot of wind shear. The wind shear will rip and tear apart tropical systems.
While this is a good thing in terms of actual wind damage for the coast, the impact and danger impending from Ian is still there and should still be taken seriously for those in Florida, especially along the West coast of the state.
Here's why:
Strong winds are not the only danger when it comes to hurricanes. In fact, one of the more damaging and life threatening impacts from Hurricanes still remains for Ian, that being rainfall and especially storm surge.
First, what is storm surge? Storm surge is abnormal rise of water generated by a storm, over and above the predicted astronomical tides.
Image courtesy of NWS
Storm surge can cause a lot of damage and be a threat to life as well for those close to a coast when storm surge occurs in an area. For a better idea of what storm surge looks like, The Weather Channel has a good illustration here.
Now, while Ian is expected to weaken wind speed wise, it is also looking as if it will slow down in the Gulf, off the Western coast of Florida. If Ian were to slow down, it is going to churn up and throw outward a lot of water, of which would be thrown at the Western coast of Florida, causing storm surge.
The current storm surge forecast from NOAA has surge up to 8ft, especially near the Tampa Bay area.
Image courtesy of NWS
That, combined with a lot of heavy rainfall expected in the area, could set up a dangerous scenario. 8-10in of rain is possible in some areas of Florida as Ian moves in later this week.
Image courtesy of NWS