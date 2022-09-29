On September 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM, Hurricane Ian made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, Florida. The minimum pressure from Air Force Reconnaissance Hurricane Hunters was 940 mb, which is a true measure of it's strength. The top 5 most intense hurricanes to hit the United States based on pressure are as follows:
1. Unnamed 1935 (FL Keys) - 892 mb
2. Camille 1969 (MS, SE LA, VA) - 900 mb
3. Michael 2018 (FL) - 919 mb
4. Katrina 2005 (LA) - 920 mb
5. Andrew 1992 (SE FL, SE LA) - 922 mb
Based on just some of the research, Ian would be somewhere near #20-25 on the list, but a lack of updated data is making it tough to find the real rank. While it packed maximum sustained winds at 150 mph and excessive rainfall, storm surge will certainly be the legacy of this storm. Storm surge is produced primarily by water being pushed toward the shore by the force of the winds moving cyclonically around the storm. It's hard enough to look at the devastation left behind by Ian. Thinking about what people down there are going through is even more difficult. This morning, Sheriff Carmine Marceno took a tour of Lee County to begin assessing damage caused by Hurricane Ian and this is what he saw...
This morning Sheriff Carmine Marceno took a tour of Lee County to begin assessing damage caused by Hurricane Ian. We are devastated. Our hearts go out to every resident who is impacted. The Lee County Sheriffs Office is mobile and will stop at nothing to help our residents. pic.twitter.com/S4OsB8ajRv— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) September 29, 2022
Here are other iconic images of the damage including the Sanibel Causeway and the Fort Myers Beach Pier. Please do what you can to help!
Fort Myers Beach, before and after Hurricane Ian. 📷: @JulieMartinTV and Google Earth pic.twitter.com/V8Uh7YUVdg— Drew (@DrewMacFarlane) September 29, 2022
Sanibel Causeway before and after. #Ian pic.twitter.com/9czBIqgn5X— Chris Dolce (@chrisdolcewx) September 29, 2022
Before and after of the Fort Myers Beach Pier pic.twitter.com/rT6zWXjQR4— Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) September 29, 2022