A significant winter storm is sweeping through the southern United States. Half of Oklahoma City is without power as ice continues to collect. These maps show (at the time of writing this post) hundreds of thousands of people without power during an ice storm.
50% of OKC households are now without power.— Jonathan Conder (@KOCOjonathan) October 27, 2020
A center of low pressure is bringing significant cold and moisture through the southern states. As that colder air surges in at the same time as the moisture, ice is accumulating at alarming rates.
Kristen Crow, Cyril, OK @NEWS9 @spann pic.twitter.com/IyHcgXWyLK— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 27, 2020
About 1/2”-3/4” ice accumulation on trees here in north Norman. Our power was out for a few hours, but we’re very lucky to have it back on. This unseasonably early ice storm is crippling Oklahoma. #okwx pic.twitter.com/HYsQjil8oE— Chris McBee (@McBeeWX) October 27, 2020
The picture below looks like the flowers were sculpted from glass! This is how quickly ice collected - the flowers weren't killed by cold first. They still look beautiful and vibrant, but are now covered in thick ice.
Because its #2020, that means ice in October for Oklahoma. #okwx pic.twitter.com/DwZhMS4Itj— Kylah McNabb (@okwindgirl) October 27, 2020
Up to half an inch of accumulating ice will be possible around Oklahoma City in the next day, though there are already pictures coming in on Twitter measuring more than 1" of accumulated ice on trees, shrubs, and fences. Between one tenth and one quarter of an inch of ice is where you start to see more widespread power outages. The map below shows where ice accumulation up to a tenth of an inch is most likely.
Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories stretch from Kansas, through Oklahoma and Texas and through New Mexico. Wednesday morning the coldest of this air will start to warm. That will start to switch the precipitation from ice to rain and give this ice a chance to melt.
Residents around Oklahoma City will likely be without power for days as the ice melts, fallen trees and limbs are removed, and power is restored.