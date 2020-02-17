Despite the name, "ice volcanoes" are not really volcanoes. Now that I've stated the obvious, this is still fascinating and something I've never seen before. An employee at the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids, Michigan shared these photos of "ice volcanoes" erupting at Oval Beach, Michigan. Just for perspective, that's 40 miles southwest of Grand Rapids on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan. Here's what they wrote:
"It was a great day to visit the beach and watch the waves interact with the ice. Here's a couple "ice volcanoes" erupting at Oval Beach on Sunday, February 16, 2020." -Courtesy: @NWSGrandRapids
"Ice volcanoes" form as waves beneath the lake's surface ice sheet force the water upward. The waves cause an increase in pressure and eventually the water punctures a hole in the ice. At that point, slushy water sprays out of the hole, freezes, building the cone shape of that resembles a volcano. The cones can reach heights of over 26 feet and the resulting slush plumes can be impressive.