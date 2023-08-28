We are just now getting into the peak of Hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin, which includes the Gulf of Mexico. In the Gulf right now and down by the Yucatan Peninsula, the next big storm is currently gaining strength. Tropical Storm Idalia has formed and is expected to get stronger in the coming days.
Idalia is forecasted to move over the opean and very warm Gulf of Mexico by tomorrow morning. This is important, but why? Tropical cyclones need open and warm ocean water to gain strength and rapidly intensity. It's like fuel to the fire for a tropical system. With the Gulf being so warm, Idalia is expected to form into a Major Hurricane, and as of 1PM, forecasted to make landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning.
You can see as of 1PM the forecast and potential storm surge that could be coming to a good portion of Florida's Gulf Coast this week.
While all eyes are on Idalia, which is needed, Hurricane Franklin is also still churning out in the wide open Atlantic Ocean and has intensified greatly overnight. As of 1PM, Franklin is a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of 145mph!
Franklin is forecasted to continue it's Category 4 strength through Tuesday night as it makes its way further out into the Atlantic.
While this isn't expected to make landfall on any US coastline, the effects on the East Coast of the USA will still be apparent. This will be so in the form of dangerous rip currents off the Southeastern Coast.