NWS Louisville conducted a survey of river flooding along the Ohio River in Louisville Friday morning from the ground and air. Here are some of the images collected from the survey and a drone video from above.
Aerial video collected from a drone survey team as part of the National Weather Service in Louisville, Kentucky. Video was taken near the Ohio River which was in flood stage.
The McAlpine Upper and Lower are cresting right now. These are the updated warnings from the National Weather Service at 10 am Saturday.
The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at McAlpine Upper until further notice. At 9:00 AM EST Saturday the stage was 28.5 feet. Flood stage is 23.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The river is currently cresting and will fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 12.6 feet Thursday morning.
The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at McAlpine Lower until further notice. At 9:00 AM EST Saturday the stage was 59.7 feet. Flood stage is 55.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The river is currently cresting and will fall below flood stage late Monday morning and continue falling to 30.6 feet Thursday morning.
For other locations check out this image below.