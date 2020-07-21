Remember all the discussion around 3-4 weeks ago about the Saharan dust? While that dust spread across the Atlantic and reached us, it temporarily stunted the Atlantic hurricane activity. That's what high levels of Saharan dust do with regularity. Now that concentrations have dropped, tropical activity is picking back up. There are two potential areas of development to keep an eye on over the next few days.
The first is around western Cuba and the Florida Keys. This has a 40% chance of developing into a named storm in the next 5 days. This will move west/northwest into the Gulf of Mexico in the next few days where sea surface temperatures are in the 80s. We will have to see if this is able to get any better organized over the next few days as it moves over that very warm ocean water.
Tropical Depression 7 is located about half way between the Lesser Antilles and the west coast of Africa. It is forecast to continue moving west as it strengthens to a Tropical Storm Tuesday night or Wednesday.
The next storm name on the list is Gonzalo (pronounced: gohn-SAH-loh), and after that is Hanna (pronounced: HAN-uh).