After the Saharan dust thinned out, we are now seeing increased tropical activity. Let's break down the areas to keep an eye on in the next few days:
Tropical Depression Five is hanging out in the Atlantic Ocean. It hasn't strengthened enough yet to earn a name, but it is expected to strengthen Sunday night.
Even as it strengthens, it should move toward the northeast taking it away from the United States. The more interesting spot to watch for impacts in the U.S. will be the area of potential development circled below.
This small low pressure center has a 40% chance of developing into something stronger in the next 5 days. That's far from a guarantee but certainly merits keeping an eye on in the next few days. In the next few days, this will move east through north Florida or south Georgia, so we won't see additional tropical development. The best chance for this to become something stronger will be when it re-emerges in the Atlantic off the Carolina coast.
Finally we have this brand new batch of storms off the northern coast of South America. This only has a 10% chance of developing in the next 5 days, but it probably won't make it. By Tuesday the environment will prohibit much additional development.