We try not to make big changes to the forecast on short notice, but we've seen a significant change to the weather pattern setting up Tuesday. Let's talk about what has changed and how this affects you:
In the big picture, the low pressure center you see pictured here was going to stay farther south and keep the rain with it. Now as the overall flow pattern has changed, that low will swing farther north toward us and bring the rain with it. That's why yesterday there was no rain chance on Tuesday and now there's a pretty good chance we will see some rain.
The timing on this may still shift a bit, but for now it looks like the rain (and scattered storms) will start early Tuesday morning then continue off and on through the day as the front lags behind the center of this system.
The system moves away from us quickly Tuesday night, getting picked up by the jet stream and swung to the northeast.
Rain totals may range from half an inch to one and a half inches combined from Monday and Tuesday. Monday only brings a few light showers to part of our area, so most of this rain will fall Tuesday.