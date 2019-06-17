The weekend brought heavy rain, and rain continues well into the week ahead. Remember a Flash Flood Watch is active through Tuesday at 2 PM for much of our region, and there are ongoing Flood Warnings spread across many of our southern Indiana communities.
Below is the list of Louisville MSD rain gauge reports from Saturday morning through the early round of storms Monday morning in order from highest reports to lowest.
Transylvania Beach PS 4.34 inches
Bullitt East HS 3.96 inches
Clarksville - Town Council 3.82 inches
Clarksville - Emery Crossings 3.45 inches
Clarksville - Newman Ave 3.31 inches
Pond Creek PS 3.26 inches
Simpsonville Fire Station 3.14 inches
Shepherdsville Elementary School 2.88 inches
Dunn Elementary 2.46 inches
Lanesville 2.43 inches
LG Compressor Station 2.33 inches
Billtown Rd PS 2.24 inches
Zoneton Middle School 2.22 inches
Roosevelt-Perry Elementary 2.16 inches
St. Michael Elementary 2.12 inches
South Central High School 2.07 inches
Wheeler Basin 2.06 inches
Hayswood Nature Reserve 2.01 inches
Piccadilly 2.00 inches
Town of Corydon WWTP 1.73 inches
Oldham County HS 1.72 inches
Klondike Elementary 1.69 inches
University of Louisville 1.60 inches
AB Sawyer Park 1.58 inches
Spencer County Middle School 1.46 inches
Buechel Basin 1.40 inches
The Louisville airport only recorded a trace of rain Saturday (less than 0.01") but registered 1.89" Sunday and another 0.20" in the early Monday round. The highest rain totals from the weekend were outside the greater metro area with radar estimating more than 6" in many southern Indiana communities.
I wish I could say this was it, but we have plenty more rain on the way. The Weather Prediction Center includes our area in a risk of flash flooding Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. When the Thursday map comes out, we could also be in a risk on that day, too.
Another 1"-3" of rain will be possible across the map before the week ends, but keep in mind, that is a generalization to cover a large area. As demonstrated by the storms over the weekend, some spots will pick up more rain than that if each round of storms moves through their area or if storms train over them.
Observed rainfall data through the end of the day Sunday puts us more than nine inches above normal for this time of year - that's three quarters of a foot of rain too much! The official total through Sunday is 31.15" in 2019, which is nearly two and a half inches above where we were at this time last year (the wettest year on record).