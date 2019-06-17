The weekend brought heavy rain, and rain continues well into the week ahead. Remember a Flash Flood Watch is active through Tuesday at 2 PM for much of our region, and there are ongoing Flood Warnings spread across many of our southern Indiana communities. 

Below is the list of Louisville MSD rain gauge reports from Saturday morning through the early round of storms Monday morning in order from highest reports to lowest.

Transylvania Beach PS 4.34 inches

Bullitt East HS 3.96 inches

Clarksville - Town Council 3.82 inches

Clarksville - Emery Crossings 3.45 inches

Clarksville - Newman Ave 3.31 inches

Pond Creek PS 3.26 inches

Simpsonville Fire Station 3.14 inches

Shepherdsville Elementary School 2.88 inches

Dunn Elementary 2.46 inches

Lanesville 2.43 inches

LG Compressor Station 2.33 inches

Billtown Rd PS 2.24 inches

Zoneton Middle School 2.22 inches

Roosevelt-Perry Elementary 2.16 inches

St. Michael Elementary 2.12 inches

South Central High School 2.07 inches

Wheeler Basin 2.06 inches

Hayswood Nature Reserve 2.01 inches

Piccadilly 2.00 inches

Town of Corydon WWTP 1.73 inches

Oldham County HS 1.72 inches

Klondike Elementary 1.69 inches

University of Louisville 1.60 inches

AB Sawyer Park 1.58 inches

Spencer County Middle School 1.46 inches

Buechel Basin 1.40 inches

The Louisville airport only recorded a trace of rain Saturday (less than 0.01") but registered 1.89" Sunday and another 0.20" in the early Monday round.  The highest rain totals from the weekend were outside the greater metro area with radar estimating more than 6" in many southern Indiana communities. 

I wish I could say this was it, but we have plenty more rain on the way. The Weather Prediction Center includes our area in a risk of flash flooding Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. When the Thursday map comes out, we could also be in a risk on that day, too. 

WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook

Another 1"-3" of rain will be possible across the map before the week ends, but keep in mind, that is a generalization to cover a large area. As demonstrated by the storms over the weekend, some spots will pick up more rain than that if each round of storms moves through their area or if storms train over them.

Observed rainfall data through the end of the day Sunday puts us more than nine inches above normal for this time of year - that's three quarters of a foot of rain too much! The official total through Sunday is 31.15" in 2019, which is nearly two and a half inches above where we were at this time last year (the wettest year on record). 

