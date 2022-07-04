The Fourth of July is one of the biggest holidays of the year for spending time outdoors with family and friends. Whether its grilling out, hopping in the pool, or lighting fireworks, most of the activities done on this day is outside.
Today brought in the heat once again with a high of 95F at the Louisville Airport for the high temperature. Dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s make it feel like 100F across most of our area today and it'll continue to be a muggy night. While this is very hot, how does it stand up to the warmest 4th of July Louisville has ever seen?
Do you remember when the hottest Independence day in Kentuckiana was? How about the coldest? The wettest? Here's the answers!
- Hottest: The hottest temperature ever reached in the Louisville area on Independence day happened not just once, but twice. The first time was just a few years ago in 2012, and way back in 1911, when our area hit a whopping 102 degrees.
- Coldest: The coldest temperature ever recorded on Independence day here was a chilly 51 degrees back in 1968.
- Wettest: This one would definitely put a damper (pun intended) on outdoor 4th of July plans. Back in 1896, Louisville received an insane 5.04" of rain on Independence Day.