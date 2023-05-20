After an active start to severe weather season this year, Senator Todd Young of Indiana cosponsored a reintroduction of the TORNADO Act in the Senate. The name is an acronym which stands for Tornado Observation Research Notification and Deployment to Operations. Basically the bill calls for improvements to how government offices forecast and communicate dangerous weather, not just tornadoes. This bill is aimed at encouraging improvements in NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is the umbrella agency that supervises all other weather branches like the National Weather Service, Storm Prediction Center, Weather Prediction Center, etc.
Senator Wicker of Mississippi first introduced the TORNADO Act in March 2022 after which it was assigned to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. Then in December 2022 the TORNADO Act was placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar. Now it's being reintroduced with some edits from the committee. You can click here to see the first version introduced to the 117th Congress and here to see the current version introduced to the 118th Congress. On May 10th it was again transferred to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation for the same reason as last year: "ordered to be reported with an amendment in the nature of a substitute favorably." Currently the bill has 8 cosponsors in addition to Senators Young and Wicker, and you can click here to see updates on where it is in the legislative process.
There are a couple of main points to the TORNADO Act:
One of the main pushes is getting longer lead times on hazardous weather so people have more head's up to make good decisions about sheltering and safety. "The office shall develop best practices and guidance for ensuring timely and consistent communication across public facing platforms that disseminate hazardous weather and water event information." To boil that down, Hannah's paraphrase is "we know too much about weather for this many people to keep dying. Figure out how to better warn about dangerous weather." The senators don't expect NOAA to just pull that information out of thin air; research is a big part of this proposal, too. In fact there is an emphasis in that desired research to evaluate how people perceive warnings, not just how to warn the weather better. These politicians want government weather offices to gather more information about how people react (or don't react) to information being shared about dangerous weather. This proposed bill specifically mentions wanting to "develop metrics (...) to track and evaluate the degree to which hazardous weather and water event communications result in action and response" and to use "social, behavioral, risk, and communication science (...) as applicable, data analysis supported by artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies." If the TORNADO Act passes, NOAA has one year to "prepare and submit to Congress a strategic plan for developing and prioritizing the implementation of high resolution probabilistic forecast guidance for hazardous weather and water events using a next-generation weather forecast and warning framework" (emphasis added). So again, Hannah's paraphrase of this is "use all available technology and think big picture about how to do this better. Don't just focus on the weather piece when there's way more that leads to someone dying as a result of weather than just the weather."
That mention of probabilistic forecast guidance warrants a deeper dive because there are two basic schools of thought when it comes to forecasting: deterministic vs. probabilistic.
Think of deterministic forecasting like only hearing one option. The forecast you are getting is meant for one place at one time. This would be like forecasting five to seven inches of snow for Louisville. It's pretty cut and dry without much room for variability. Deterministic forecasting does typically include a range, but not a discussion of how likely one end of that range is versus the other. You see this in our daily temperatures values. When we tell you tomorrow's high temperature, we only show you one number, and it's for Louisville. Oftentimes we will say what that range of temperatures will be outside the city if we expect those to vary more than normal, but you are still being presented with one option or a range of what's possible, not a discussion of how likely we are to hit those numbers.
A probabilistic forecast aims to present the options, and that's where the TORNADO Act (and leaders within the National Weather Service) want to see government forecasting go. In this scenario you would be told the likelihood of a few outcomes instead of just one option. This version of the forecast would be "there's a 90% chance Louisville gets at least two inches of snow, a 10% chance Louisville gets as much as fourteen inches of snow, and the most likely outcome looks like about six inches of snow." We already use this to help you understand rain; the percentage on our 7-day forecast is a "probability of precipitation" meaning we think there's a 40% chance of rain falling somewhere in our area on a particular day. Snow and rain are easy examples to use because we're talking about a quantifiable amount of something, but let's think about these differences when it comes to forecasting a tornado:
- Deterministic: The tornado (or storm capable of producing a tornado) is headed toward Elizabethtown and will be there in about 15 minutes.
- Probabilistic: The tornado (or storm capable of producing a tornado) has an 85% of moving through Elizabethtown in the next 20 minutes, a 10% chance of curving south toward Sonora, and a 5% chance of curving north toward Radcliff. In that time there's a 65% chance the storm will produce a tornado and a 40% chance it would produce large hail.
While it's not bad to know those options, the question that needs further study is if and how much that added information will help the general public make better choices around violent storms. Is that information that should only be supplied to other experts (like TV Meteorologists who are telling you what to do and where to go) or should it be shared widely and publicly? Those studies are already being done about how probabilistic forecasting works in a warning situation and what disseminating that information might look like, but this would be a pretty significant shift in government forecasting practices. It's already happening a little bit in a few places, but not on the level that would be required by this bill.
Another big part of this bill is the future of the EF-scale to rank tornado intensity. It asks NOAA to evaluate if changes need to be made to that system, and discussions on that very topic have already started. The TORNADO Act also wants more post-storm surveys to be done and for those to include talking to people about the decisions they made, how they received (or didn't receive) warnings, etc. Those surveys are when the local National Weather Service office goes out to look at the damage caused by the weather to determine if it was caused by wind or a tornado and how strong that particular element had to be to cause damage on that level. In order to do more of those surveys, this bill says NOAA, "shall provide training, resources, and access to professional counseling to support the emotional and mental health and well-being of employees conducting post-storm surveys and assessments."
One last piece I (Hannah) found interesting was a mention of social media. One of the action steps in this bill is to look into developing digital watermarks (or something similar) to prevent official forecasts from being tampered with online. For example: someone editing an NWS graphic to make it look official but with wrong info. We've talked a lot about misinformation spreading about weather on social media, and it seems the government is interested in trying to find solutions to that issue, too.
At this point the TORNADO Act has been introduced to the Senate and assigned to a committee for further inspection and discussion.