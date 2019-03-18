Tuesday morning, March 19th, the Indiana tornado drill will take place at 10:15. Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Education, Indiana Broadcasters Association, American Red Cross, and Amateur Radio Operators will conduct the test, according to the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis.
Outdoor warning sirens will sound, but those are only meant to warn you if you are outside. The drill will be broadcast on local TV and radio, but you may not get an alert on your phone. Please use this reminder to practice your severe weather safety plan and check your emergency supplies. Go to your safe place, putting as many walls between you and the storm as possible. Talk with your family about what to do when the weather gets bad at home, at school, or in an unfamiliar place. Click here to read more about Indiana's Severe Weather and Flood Preparedness Week.