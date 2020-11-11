As cooler air settles in across the Ohio Valley, we are in the midst of Indiana Winter Preparedness Week. Governor Holcomb even signed this proclamation about Winter Preparedness Week in Indiana! All week the National Weather Service and several of its partners are giving you helpful information to consider when getting ready for the coming winter season.
Today's event organized by the National Weather Service is "Safety Considerations for Schools." When we think about winter weather affecting schools, we often think of snow and ice. In Indiana, cold temperatures can also affect the decision to bring students into school that day or keep them at home. Today the National Weather Service is giving school leaders advice on how to communicate with students and staff when the weather gets bad and different factors to consider when making the decision to cancel school for the day.
The best way to keep you and your family safe during active winter weather is to prepare ahead of time. The graphic above from the National Weather Service helps you think about some things to add to the emergency kit in your car in case you get stranded during some bad winter weather. The graphic below (also from NWS) helps you think about ways to add more layers as the temperatures drop. This is especially important when dressing kiddos who won't always dress warm enough for the weather ;) This newsletter put out by NWS Indianapolis last year has some really good information in it, too!
Thursday and Friday will focus on "Winter Safety Plans" and "Outdoor Safety during Winter." You can click the link at the beginning of this post to get more information about Indiana's Winter Preparedness Week. Winter Awareness Week in Kentucky is December 1 - 7, 2020