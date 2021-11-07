Governor Eric Holcomb proclaimed November 7-13 to be Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana, and the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis has a full week planned.
MONDAY: THE NWS OUTLOOK FOR THIS WINTER, WHAT IS NORMAL FOR WINTER TEMPERATURES AND PRECIPITATION AND PREPARING FOR COLD. TUESDAY: WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL SAFETY. WEDNESDAY: WINTER SAFETY CONSIDERATIONS FOR SCHOOLS. THURSDAY: EMERGENCY KITS FOR PREPAREDNESS. FRIDAY: OUTDOOR SAFETY DURING WINTER. SATURDAY: SUMMARIZING WINTER WEATHER POINTS FOR THE WEEK.
These "weather preparedness" weeks are important because they can help you make good decisions when the weather gets bad. If you and your family take time this week to review your safety plans, check the batteries in your flashlights and weather radio, and make sure you have the supplies you need, you will be better able to handle the bad weather when it arrives this winter.
It's important to think about the typical winter threats, but the NWS adds, "In addition to extreme cold, ice, and snow, the number one weather-related killer can still make a major impact in central Indiana during the winter - flooding! Melting snow and heavy rain can and often do combine with frozen or soggy ground and a lack of live vegetation to impede runoff to produce major flooding."
The American Red Cross, Indiana State Police, and the Indiana Departments of Transportation, Education, and Homeland Security are all partners in this effort, and you can find more info from those offices here. That link also has more preparedness info if you need tips on where to go when the weather gets bad, what to keep in your emergency kit, and other similar discussions.