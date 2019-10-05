Tonight is International Observe the Moon night; you can join people all over the world in celebrating the science that brought us to the moon and all the information we have learned about our nearest neighbor in the solar system.
NASA says, "International Observe the Moon Night is a worldwide celebration of lunar science and exploration, celestial observation, and our cultural and personal connections to the Moon." Click here to see a video of last year's participation and a list of events planned this year.
The beauty of this event is anyone anywhere can participate! All you need to do is look up at the moon. We hope that can become a teaching moment for your kids or a chance to share some stories with your friends. This year is also the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, so you could share what you remember about that historic event. Play songs about the moon, watch movies about the moon, or just reflect.
This is also World Space Week, which started yesterday and continues through October 10. More than 1700 people and events are registered through NASA to participate in International Observe the Moon night.
Top image: NASA