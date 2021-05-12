The rest of this week brings you several opportunities to spot the International Space Station as it flies over our area! There are several chances in the next few days, but the weather won't be as cooperative for all of them.
Thursday morning look for the ISS, just before 5:30. It will be visible for seven minutes and will look like a bright, fast-moving light. It will reach a maximum height 45 degrees above the horizon which is about half way up the sky. Zero degrees is the flat ground and 90 degrees is straight up in the sky above your head. The space station will appear in the northwestern sky about ten degrees above the horizon and will disappear ten degrees above ESE.
The weather will cooperate, but it will be a little chilly when you head outside to see the space station. The sky will be clear, so nothing should get in your way of watching this flyover!
There are several other sighting opportunities this weekend. Friday at 11 PM, Saturday morning and evening, and again Sunday evening you will have chances to watch the International Space Station fly over.
If you're waiting for one of these Friday or Saturday options, know that the weather will deteriorate the farther we get into the weekend. The Sunday evening sighting will likely be obscured by clouds and maybe even rain. The Saturday night pass will have the same problem. Friday night and Saturday morning will also see more clouds than clear sky (like the image above), but your chances to see the space station are better for these than for Saturday and Sunday night.