The International Space Station will fly over our area on our last clear night left for a few days! Tonight at 7:31 (Eastern), the ISS will become visible for three minutes. It looks like a bright, fast moving star, so it should be fairly easy to spot in the dark sky.
Look toward the southwest where the space station will appear low on the horizon. It will rise about 2/3 of the way up the sky, reaching a maximum height of 64º (remember 90º is straight up above your head). This is a neat sighting opportunity because the ISS will disappear in the south sky at that height, so it will look like it just sort of flew off into space as it disappears from our view.
While we will have a few clouds moving into our area from the west tonight, there should be enough clear sky for you to get a view of the space station, especially if you are east of I-65. If you spot it, let us know on social media!