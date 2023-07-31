If you missed the Starlink satellites last night or if it was too hard to see due to the near Full moon, you'll have an opportunity to see the International Space Station tonight!
The space station will first appear in the WNW sky at 9:49pm tonight. It'll be visible for an entire 6 minutes and will move about 60 degrees above the horizon, so you shouldn't need to get to a higher area to see it. It'll start to disappear over the Southeastern sky.
The weather tonight should cooperate once again. Mostly clear skies are likely tonight and temperatures should be in the upper 70s when the pass occurs. Keep in mind there is nearly a full moon tonight so the brightness from the moon could hinder some viewing at times.