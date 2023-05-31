We have another great opportunity to see the International Space Station pass over our area tonight! Here's the info of when it flies over and where to look.
It will first appear lower on the horizon in the WNW sky at 10:11pm, then will climb overhead to eventually about 43 degrees above the horizon. It'll be visible for 5 minutes before disappearing over the SSE sky.
In terms of the weather, it will be dependent on where you are. By the time we get to 10 o clock, most of the pop-up storms that are possible during the afternoon will be gone. Our rain chances drop to around a 20-30% chance by that time. Clouds will be dependent as well on where any leftover storms are, but most should be able to see it without many problems! There should be only a few high clouds left in places where storms are not present.