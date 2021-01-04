The International Space Station will make a pass over our area Wednesday morning!
At 6:51 AM the ISS will be visible for 3 minutes. Look toward the northwest about 18 degrees up in the sky; remember flat ground is 0 degrees and straight up in the air right above your head is 90 degrees. The space station will reach a max. height of 54 degrees (so about half way up in the sky) before it disappears in the eastern sky about a third of the way up (35 degrees).
It doesn't look the sky is going to cooperate very well, though. There should be a few breaks in the clouds still Wednesday morning, but many of you will have your view blocked by cloud cover.
There will be a few other good opportunities to see the space station later this week. Friday morning doesn't look like a good chance because we will be locked in under clouds and maybe even some light snow.
Saturday morning should be better as clouds start to clear out. The flyover won't last quite as long, so make sure you know when and where to look! At 6:07 AM took toward the southeast; the space station will be visible for two minutes.