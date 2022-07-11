The International Space Station will be making a pass over our area tonight!
The Space Station will be appearing in the WSW Sky around 11:29pm tonight, so you'll have to be up fairly late, but it'll be worth it. Once it appears, the Space Station will climb to around 51 degrees above the horizon, and for a full 7 minutes before disappearing in the NE sky.
The good news is, is that cloud cover will be held to a minimum at that point tonight, so it should be completely visible. It'll still be a bit muggy after a humid afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s.