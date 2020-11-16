Iota has a powerful appearance on the latest satellite imagery, with 
a well-defined eye and solid eyewall. The last aircraft mission 
reported winds similar to the previous crew, with maximum 700-mb 
flight-level winds of about 145 kt, with SFMR values of 130-135 kt, 
and a central pressure of about 919 mb. This data support an initial 
wind speed of about 140 kt, although this could be a little 
generous.  The next aircraft will be in the hurricane early this 
evening for a final reconnaissance assessment.  Little change in 
intensity is expected before landfall this evening, and rapid 
weakening is anticipated over central America.  Notably, strong 
winds are expected near the core and in coastal areas of Honduras 
for about a day after landfall, along with torrential rainfall.

The hurricane is moving westward a little slower, about 8 kt. The 
forecast has been gradually adjusting southward with Iota refusing 
to gain much latitude, seemingly under the influence of a strong 
ridge.  The new NHC track is nudged southward again, but still 
remains close to where Hurricane Eta made landfall a couple of weeks 
ago.  Iota is expected to dissipate over the high terrain of central 
America before reaching the eastern Pacific.
 

This remains a catastrophic situation for northeastern Nicaragua with an
 extreme storm surge of 15-20 ft forecast along with destructive winds 
and potentially 30 inches of rainfall, and it is exacerbated by the fact 
that it should make landfall in almost the exact same location that 
category 4 Hurricane Eta did a little less than two weeks ago. 
Key Messages: 1. Iota is expected to remain a catastrophic category 
5 hurricane when it approaches the coast of Nicaragua tonight. 
Extreme winds and a life-threatening storm surge are expected
 along portions of the coast of northeastern Nicaragua, where a 
hurricane warning is in effect. 2. Through Thursday, heavy rainfal
l from Iota will likely lead to life-threatening flash flooding and river
 flooding across portions of Central America. Flooding and mudslides in 
Honduras and Nicaragua could be exacerbated by Hurricane Etas recent 
effects there, resulting in significant to potentially catastrophic impacts.