Iota has a powerful appearance on the latest satellite imagery, with a well-defined eye and solid eyewall. The last aircraft mission reported winds similar to the previous crew, with maximum 700-mb flight-level winds of about 145 kt, with SFMR values of 130-135 kt, and a central pressure of about 919 mb. This data support an initial wind speed of about 140 kt, although this could be a little generous. The next aircraft will be in the hurricane early this evening for a final reconnaissance assessment. Little change in intensity is expected before landfall this evening, and rapid weakening is anticipated over central America. Notably, strong winds are expected near the core and in coastal areas of Honduras for about a day after landfall, along with torrential rainfall.
4 PM EST Mon, Nov 16 #Iota Key Messages: Category 5 Hurricane #Iota is expected to produce extreme winds & life-threatening storm surge along portions of the coast of northeastern Nicaragua, along with life-threatening flash flooding in Central America. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/3grGFofvTr— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 16, 2020
The hurricane is moving westward a little slower, about 8 kt. The forecast has been gradually adjusting southward with Iota refusing to gain much latitude, seemingly under the influence of a strong ridge. The new NHC track is nudged southward again, but still remains close to where Hurricane Eta made landfall a couple of weeks ago. Iota is expected to dissipate over the high terrain of central America before reaching the eastern Pacific.
In the 👁-ota.Ever wondered what a Category 5 hurricane’s eye looks like? Our @USAFReserve Airmen have got you covered. ✈️🌀#ReserveReady #HuracanIota pic.twitter.com/LEjXS7GlsX— Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) November 16, 2020
This remains a catastrophic situation for northeastern Nicaragua with an
extreme storm surge of 15-20 ft forecast along with destructive winds
and potentially 30 inches of rainfall, and it is exacerbated by the fact
that it should make landfall in almost the exact same location that
category 4 Hurricane Eta did a little less than two weeks ago.
Key Messages: 1. Iota is expected to remain a catastrophic category
5 hurricane when it approaches the coast of Nicaragua tonight.
Extreme winds and a life-threatening storm surge are expected
along portions of the coast of northeastern Nicaragua, where a
hurricane warning is in effect. 2. Through Thursday, heavy rainfal
l from Iota will likely lead to life-threatening flash flooding and river
flooding across portions of Central America. Flooding and mudslides in
Honduras and Nicaragua could be exacerbated by Hurricane Etas recent
effects there, resulting in significant to potentially catastrophic impacts.