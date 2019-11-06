Rain is moving in now, but because cold air sinks in so quickly Thursday, a few of you may see snow. This blog goes heavy on the science to explain why and where snow is possible and if it will cause any impacts to you.
The images below are taken from a program called Bufkit that helps forecast snow and look between different precipitation types. It is only looking at Louisville, but we will look at other regions a little farther down in this post. I (Hannah) tried to circle things I'll be referencing so this makes a little more sense. First, notice the light blue line that ends at the top right corner of the image. That is the freezing line - 32 degrees. To the right of the line temperatures are above freezing, to the left of the line temperatures are below freezing. When we make a snow forecast, we need to figure out two things: are we making snow and can the snow survive all the way down to the ground.
The top white circle shows the Dendritic Growth Zone (DGZ), where snowflakes grow. They only grow in a specific layer of the atmosphere. If you don't grow snow in the DGZ, you can't have snow. Full stop. To grow snow in this layer, you need temperatures below freezing. How cold the air is determines what kind of snowflakes you will have. You also need ample moisture. We have both of those in the top circle in the image above, so we can grow snow. The vertical green line is the dewpoint, telling us the moisture content of the air, and the vertical red line is the temperature (in Celsius). Since they are so close together, the layer is saturated enough to condense to form snowflakes.
The air temperature needs to stay below freezing all the way down to the ground for the snowflake to stay intact. In the panel above, that doesn't happen. The bottom white circle shows where a layer of warm air sets up between 850 mb and 950 mb. That layer is too warm and too thick for the snow to stay frozen. It will melt in this layer. Just below that circle, the red and green lines go back to the left of the blue line meaning temperatures briefly go back below freezing. If this layer were thicker, it could refreeze the snowflakes, but this is not thick enough. Plus right above the surface the temperature goes back above freezing which would cause more melting. So this first panel shows snow growing high up in the atmosphere, but melting on its way down and showing up to our eyes as rain. This is panel shows 12 PM Thursday from the NAM NEST model.
There is exactly one panel of one model showing a legitimate chance for snow in Louisville - the second panel (above). The top circle shows we grow snow in the DGZ, and the red vertical line never crosses the blue freezing line until just above the surface. That means, unlike the panel above, the snowflakes never melt until just before they reach us. This would look to your eyes like "wet snow" at 1 PM Thursday, according to the same model.
By 3 PM incredible dry air is moving in quickly. The white circle shows where the green dewpoint line moves far away from the red temperature line. That means the air is no longer saturated. Even if we can grow some snow between 500 mb and 550 mb where the layer is more saturated, the air below that is so dry, those flakes won't make it to the ground.
Now that we've established any snow chance would be very short-lived, let's talk numbers. The panels above and below both show model output snow totals, above is Louisville and below is Seymour, Indiana. The very first image in this post shows snow is more likely in Indiana than Kentucky, so we will use Seymour as an example to illustrate that difference. Model data shows Louisville will see less than a quarter of an inch of snow, if anything at all. Since Louisville is always warmer than surrounding communities, it's unlikely you will see much if anything. The panel below shows Seymour could see anything between nothing and one inch of snow. That much accumulation is very unlikely because the ground is too warm. To get snow to stack up, you need to lay down a coating that will help chill the ground faster, then continue to pile snow on top of that. This event will not play out in that way, and it's important to remember these models are trying to show you how much snow will fall from the sky, now how much will stick. In southern Indiana you may see some white flakes stick in the grass but not much more than that...yet. You can see from both of these panels that another round of snow comes in early next week. Watch for a post about that this weekend.
So is it going to snow tomorrow? Yes. Will everyone see it? No. Will it be enough to measure? In most places, no. Will it cause impacts? No, the ground is still very warm; road temperatures in the 50s. Even though the air cools so quickly, the roads won't respond as fast.
This is obviously a very conditional situation. It will depend on the exact moment the dry air moves in and how quickly temperatures fall through the morning Thursday. There's another chance for snow early next week that looks a little more sure. Katie McGraw published a blog explaining how cold we are about to get and why, click here to see that. With air that cold, pretty much anything falling from the sky will have to be snow. We will keep you updated in the coming days and over the weekend as that next system begins to materialize.