This weekend brings rain; don't believe the hype on the internet about an incoming snow storm. Some of you could see a few snowflakes or sleet pellets mix in with your rain as the frozen precipitation makes it to you mid-melt. Let's look through the timing and ingredients that might bring some of you more than just a cold rain.
The next week will be a cold front parade. We had our first on Thursday, the second is coming through tonight, Sunday brings another, and there will be at least one more next week. Cold front after cold front means reinforcing shots of colder air spilling in from the north and west. In the image above, AdvanceTrak shows you winter precipitation in the purple shading but temperatures in the middle 30s. It is actually possible to get snow or sleet with those temperatures, but winter weather depends on what's happening higher up in the sky. The answer is not as simple as just looking at an AdvanceTrak image.
We know we have moisture and cold air at the surface, but we need them to line up well and be present through the whole column of air to get snow. Earlier in the day Sunday (during the first AdvanceTrak image above), the lower levels of the atmosphere look too dry. That means what falls from the clouds would mainly evaporate before reaching the ground. That phenomenon is called virga and will help cool the environment even more.
The graph above (you can click on it to make it bigger) shows the column of air is now saturated - the green line representing dewpoint and the red line representing temperature stay close to each other all the way through. The yellow circle at the top shows you where snowflakes are forming. That happens in a specific region of the atmosphere that must be saturated and below freezing to produce snowflakes in the cloud. The diagonal orange line represents the freezing temperature - 0ºC or 32ºF. Anything on the left of that orange line is colder than freezing; to the right is warmer than freezing. The column of air stays below freezing until the lowest 1000 feet in the atmosphere, then it goes warmer than freezing. This is a scenario where you could see snowflakes or partially melted sleet pellets make it to the ground, but it doesn't last long. The profile warms more in the lowest levels after this meaning the snow and/or ice would likely melt before reaching the ground which will look like regular rain. Your best bet to see the wintery stuff will be the late morning hours Sunday and in southern Indiana.